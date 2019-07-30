Today sees the start of National Science – an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) across the country.
In support of National Science Week, Iziko Museums of South Africa will provide free access to the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome from today 30 July until Sunday 4 August 2019.
Guests: Melody Kleinsmith | Communications Coordinator for Institutional Advancement at Iziko Museums of South Africa explains the initiative
Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry during National Science Week (30 July- 4 August 2019)
