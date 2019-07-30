The cold front in Cape Town is hit one community especially hard today. Over 1200 residents from Masiphumelele have been affected by a fire that gutted at least 256 structures in the township on Sunday night
Guest: Ali Sablay | project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers says that residents were in need of donations of blankets, clothes, school stationery and food.
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire
31 July 2019 3:02 PM
