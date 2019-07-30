Thursday marks the start of Women’s Month and once again this year, the Artscape Theatre complex is going to be a hive of related activity.
In fact the annual Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival is already underway, having launched this past weekend. It’s the 13th time the event has been held and today we also shine the spotlight on an important play called The Widow...
Guests: Marlene le Roux | CEO at Artscape and Theatre director Siphokazi Jonas
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow
