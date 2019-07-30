Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow Guests: Marlene le Roux | CEO at Artscape


Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism Guests: Ilana Gershlowitz | Managing director and author at Star Academy

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire Guest: Ali Sablay | project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers

30 July 2019 1:42 PM
National Science Week, Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry Guests: Melody Kleinsmith | Communications Coordinator for Institutional Advancement at Iziko Museums of South Africa

30 July 2019 1:38 PM
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy Guest: John Faul | Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

29 July 2019 3:02 PM
New Beginnings Feature

29 July 2019 2:39 PM
The Food Feature: The Insect Experience a pop-up restaurant opens Guest: Leah Bessa | Founder at Gourmet Grub

29 July 2019 2:10 PM
US 16-year-old becomes solo Fortnite champ, winning $3mn Guests: Jan Vermeulen

29 July 2019 1:35 PM
Petrol up and Diesel down in Aug - AA Guest: Layton Beard | Spokeserson at Automobile Association

29 July 2019 1:24 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Parly establishes subcommittee to deal with unruly MPs
The 14-member would deal with how to handle matters of unruly behaviour that required Members of Parliament (MPs) to be removed from the Chamber.
Cele: Special investigation team to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder
Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to give timelines as to when the case the former football star’s case would be resolved.
Court rules that Old Mutual dismissal of Peter Moyo was unlawful
Peter Moyo was fired last month for alleged misconduct owing to the conflict of interests in his NMT Group.
