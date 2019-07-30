We’re talking advances in autism management today as we meet a mother who has walked this path with not one but two of her sons – and who has emerged from her personal journey determined to fight for all families in South Africa to have access to the best care and outcomes for their children.
Her name is Ilona Gerschlowitz and she has just published a book with writer Marion Sher called “Saving my Sons – a Journey with Autism”.
Guests: Ilana Gershlowitz | Author and managing director of the Star Academy
Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'
We’re talking advances in autism management today as we meet a mother who has walked this path with not one but two of her sons – and who has emerged from her personal journey determined to fight for all families in South Africa to have access to the best care and outcomes for their children.
|
31 July 2019 3:02 PM
|
Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug
|
31 July 2019 2:36 PM
|
Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2
|
31 July 2019 2:04 PM
|
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity
|
30 July 2019 3:00 PM
|
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow
|
30 July 2019 2:11 PM
|
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire
|
30 July 2019 1:42 PM
|
Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry during National Science Week (30 July- 4 August 2019)
|
30 July 2019 1:38 PM
|
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy
|
29 July 2019 3:02 PM
|
New Beginnings Feature: Transform CT dispels misconceptions about sex & gender
|
29 July 2019 2:39 PM