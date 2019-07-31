Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

Guest: Pontsho Manzi | Founder at Fabulous Girls Foundation
Launched in 2013, the Fabulous Woman Awards celebrate the foundational principles of ethical womanhood, especially raising young girls into confident, independent, educated, successful and virtuous women.
The awards honour SA women and girls who have done sterling work in the empowerment and advancement of women and are the embodiment of ethical womanhood in South Africa.
Date: 03 August 2019
Time: 18:00 - 23:00
Venue: Century City, Cape Town
Cost: R500 per person
For sponsorship, email: sandy@fabulouswoman.co.za
