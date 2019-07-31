Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug


Guest: Pontsho Manzi | Founder at Fabulous Girls Foundation

Launched in 2013, the Fabulous Woman Awards celebrate the foundational principles of ethical womanhood, especially raising young girls into confident, independent, educated, successful and virtuous women.

The awards honour SA women and girls who have done sterling work in the empowerment and advancement of women and are the embodiment of ethical womanhood in South Africa.


Date: 03 August 2019
Time: 18:00 - 23:00
Venue: Century City, Cape Town
Cost: R500 per person
For sponsorship, email: sandy@fabulouswoman.co.za

Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow Guests: Marlene le Roux | CEO at Artscape

30 July 2019 2:11 PM
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire

30 July 2019 1:42 PM
Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry during National Science Week (30 July- 4 August 2019)

30 July 2019 1:38 PM
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy

29 July 2019 3:02 PM
New Beginnings Feature

29 July 2019 2:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Corruption trial of Sudan's Bashir to begin 17 August: lawyer
Corruption trial of Sudan's Bashir to begin 17 August: lawyer

The head of ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir's defence team, Ahmed Ibrahim al-Tahir, said the trial had no 'political background'.
Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity
Denel employees didn’t receive full salaries: Solidarity

The union served urgent court documents to force the arms company to pay the unemployment insurance levy and taxes deducted from employees’ salaries.
Gauteng Education Dept presents its R49.2 billion budget
Gauteng Education Dept presents its R49.2 billion budget

The department has received a boost of about R4.5 billion more compared to the past financial year.
