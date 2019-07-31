Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: The Fabulous Woman Awards Guest: Pontsho Manzi | Founder at Fabulous Girls Foundation


Car Talk: Ford's F150 electric bakkie to be launched Guest: Ciro De Siena

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Consumer talk: landlord-tenant disputes part 2 Guests: Wendy Knowler

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism Guests: Ilana Gershlowitz | Managing director and author at Star Academy

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow Guests: Marlene le Roux | CEO at Artscape

30 July 2019 2:11 PM
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire Guest: Ali Sablay | project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers

30 July 2019 1:42 PM
National Science Week, Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry Guests: Melody Kleinsmith | Communications Coordinator for Institutional Advancement at Iziko Museums of South Africa

30 July 2019 1:38 PM
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy Guest: John Faul | Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

29 July 2019 3:02 PM
New Beginnings Feature

29 July 2019 2:39 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank
A black-owned investment company, Africapacity Group, has made contact with the Reserve Bank, Treasury and Parliament with an offer to purchase the bank for R2 billion.
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery
Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Dlamini Zuma: We want to see fewer municipalities placed under administration
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said 40 municipalities in the country were already under administration and those that were not should be supported so they did not collapse.
