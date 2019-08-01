Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Health and Wellness: Breastfeeding 101 - a photographic book of ordinary breastfeeding women


Guests:
Leah Hawker | The photographer who created the book
Melissa le Fevre | A GP with a special interest in helping mothers with breastfeeding challenges

Home Improvement: Water reticulation

Home Improvement: Water reticulation

1 August 2019 2:15 PM
Carol Thomas Memorial Initiative honours her legacy of hope

Carol Thomas Memorial Initiative honours her legacy of hope

1 August 2019 1:51 PM
Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

31 July 2019 2:36 PM
Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow

Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow

30 July 2019 2:11 PM
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire

Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire

30 July 2019 1:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the bill, which was in excess of R130 billion, prioritised among others provision of a better education and improving healthcare facilities.
IEC told to lower political funding declaration to R50k
IEC told to lower political funding declaration to R50k

For two days, the Independent Electoral Commission will hold hearings on draft regulations for the Political Party Funding Act which was signed into law earlier this year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us