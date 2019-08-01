Health & Wellness: Breastfeeding 101 - a photographic book of ordinary breastfeeding women

1 August 2019 2:44 PM

Today is not only the start of Women’s Month, it’s also the start of Breastfeeding Week. So it’s the perfect day to launch a gorgeous new hardcover book called Breastfeeding 101 – and not, it’s not a textbook on how to do it.



Rather, it’s a compilation of beautiful photos of ordinary women feeding their children – and a chance to read their thoughts on how their particular culture views breastfeeding, the challenges they may have faced in feeding, and the things they wish they could change about how society views this process...



Guests:

Leah Hawker | The photographer who created the book

Melissa le Fevre | A GP with a special interest in helping mothers with breastfeeding challenges