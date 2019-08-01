Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Health & Wellness: Breastfeeding 101 - a photographic book of ordinary breastfeeding women


Today is not only the start of Women’s Month, it’s also the start of Breastfeeding Week.  So it’s the perfect day to launch a gorgeous new hardcover book called Breastfeeding 101 – and not, it’s not a textbook on how to do it. 

Rather, it’s a compilation of beautiful photos of ordinary women feeding their children – and a chance to read their thoughts on how their particular culture views breastfeeding, the challenges they may have faced in feeding, and the things they wish they could change about how society views this process...

Guests:
Leah Hawker | The photographer who created the book
Melissa le Fevre | A GP with a special interest in helping mothers with breastfeeding challenges

LeadSA: Toni Dammert foundation serves the sick & homeless with food & love

1 August 2019 4:12 PM
Home Improvement: How does a water reticulation system work?

1 August 2019 2:15 PM
Carol Thomas Memorial Initiative honours her legacy of hope

1 August 2019 1:51 PM
Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

31 July 2019 2:36 PM
Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women's Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow

30 July 2019 2:11 PM
