Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

LeadSA: Toni Dammert foundation serves the sick & homeless with food & love


Guest: Jodene Josias-Malan | Founder at Toni Dammert Foundation



Each Thursday we feature someone on the show who is doing exceptional work in their community. 

Today, we shone the spotlight on the Toni Dammert Foundation whose mission is to serve the sick, the homeless and the poor and to assist those who find themselves in a crisis through no fault of their own.

A project inspired by a young girl with a selfless heart - take a listen... 

