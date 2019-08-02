Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend


This is Pippa's weekely guide to what you can do to enjoy yourself around the Mother City.

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

2 August 2019 3:48 PM
Music: Dinner Club with The Xtremes at The Station on Bree Street launches

2 August 2019 2:57 PM
Travel: Risk of altitude sickness when mountaineering

2 August 2019 2:33 PM
Live Studio Audience: Letshego Zulu -I choose to Live – Life after Losing Gugu

2 August 2019 2:20 PM
LeadSA: Toni Dammert foundation serves the sick & homeless with food & love

1 August 2019 4:11 PM
Health & Wellness: Breastfeeding 101 - a photographic book of ordinary breastfeeding women

1 August 2019 2:44 PM
Home Improvement: How does a water reticulation system work?

1 August 2019 2:15 PM
Carol Thomas Memorial Initiative honours her legacy of hope

1 August 2019 1:51 PM
Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
JHB CBD foreign traders to establish committee following clash with cops
Violence broke out on Thursday after police targeted shops selling counterfeit goods.
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
This after the SACP in eThekwini called for the ANC to remove her or risk facing the wrath of the community.
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations
Business Leadership South Africa’s Busisiwe Mavuso said her organisation supports the draft regulations as these would go a long way in creating ethical leadership.
