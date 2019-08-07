Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: Gabi Lowe Live Studio Audience


Guests:
1) Dr Greg Symons | Pulmonologist at UCT Private Academic Hospital 
2) Gabi Lowe | at Jenna Lowe Trust

Behind The Politics: She Fights Her Battles Silently: Barbara Creecy

8 August 2019 4:06 PM
LeadSA: Feenix helps students wanting to finish their degrees

8 August 2019 3:58 PM
Health and Wellness: Understanding thyroid function in the body

8 August 2019 3:53 PM
Home Improvement: General listener questions

8 August 2019 3:46 PM
Women Wage Peace seeks to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

8 August 2019 1:54 PM
Consumer Talk: Influencer marketing

7 August 2019 2:17 PM
Science & Tech: Hospital uses new life-saving Firefly technology

6 August 2019 3:27 PM
Family Matters: MomSays is a new platform for moms by moms

6 August 2019 2:53 PM
Fabulous Life: Jean Doyle producing most outstanding work of sculpture

6 August 2019 2:07 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mthembu: We’re not mulling public servant salary cuts
Jackson Mthembu said the Minister of Finance would at the relevant time address issues pertaining to the salaries of public servants, ministers and other public office bearers.

Rand hits new 11-month low, stocks firm
Poor economic data, worries about financial troubles at state-owned power firm Eskom and negative commentary from credit rating agencies have all contributed to recent rand weakness.
Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling
The Pretoria High Court today ruled that President Ramaphosa had complied with the remedial action in the report related to Minister Pravin Gordhan’s authorisation of a Sars employee’s early retirement.

