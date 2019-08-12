Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

FOOD: more on the food journey of award-winning Massimo’s pizzeria


Guest: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo’s Restaurant

PETS: Cart Horse Protection Association rehabilitates & cares for horses

12 August 2019 3:55 PM
New Beginnings: Tammy Fry on the food journey & business ethos of Fry's

12 August 2019 2:21 PM
Development Action Group workshop for Holding ward councilors to account

12 August 2019 1:38 PM
Behind The Politics: She Fights Her Battles Silently: Barbara Creecy

8 August 2019 4:06 PM
LeadSA: Feenix helps students wanting to finish their degrees

8 August 2019 3:58 PM
Health and Wellness: Understanding thyroid function in the body

8 August 2019 3:53 PM
Home Improvement: General listener questions

8 August 2019 3:46 PM
Women Wage Peace seeks to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

8 August 2019 1:54 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Gabi Lowe Live Studio Audience

7 August 2019 3:46 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way
Kevin Malunga’s contract would soon be coming to an end and he would need to be replaced before the end of 2019.
SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns
He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.
WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post
Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.
