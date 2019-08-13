Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Borer beetle tree -felling scam


Guest: Paul Barker | Ecological farmer at Long Valley Permaculture Farm

Science & Tech: What does 4th Industrial Revolution mean for the SA education space?

13 August 2019 3:10 PM
Family Matters: Caring Classrooms aims to teach crucial EQ skills such as empathy

13 August 2019 2:40 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Open Book Festival

13 August 2019 2:06 PM
Fab Life Part 1: VoorkamerFest

13 August 2019 1:58 PM
DHA follow-up: Kasuba Stuurman banned from SA

13 August 2019 1:40 PM
PETS: Cart Horse Protection Association rehabilitates & cares for horses

12 August 2019 3:55 PM
New Beginnings: Tammy Fry on the food journey & business ethos of Fry's

12 August 2019 2:21 PM
FOOD: more on the food journey of award-winning Massimo’s pizzeria

12 August 2019 2:11 PM
Development Action Group workshop for Holding ward councilors to account

12 August 2019 1:38 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sounding the alarm bells amid infighting in the African National Congress (ANC) and divisions in the country, saying these scared away local and international investors.
ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as men
The league’s president Bathabile Dlamini told a gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday night that this should come to an end, stressing that women in the party were as capable as men.
Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening
AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit has questioned the absence of high profile cases being dealt with by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of new prosecutions boss Advocate Shamila Batohi.
