Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Fab Life Part 1: VoorkamerFest


Guest: Tasha Reid | Producer at Darling Voorkamerfest

Science & Tech: What does 4th Industrial Revolution mean for the SA education space?

Science & Tech: What does 4th Industrial Revolution mean for the SA education space?

13 August 2019 3:10 PM
Family Matters: Caring Classrooms aims to teach crucial EQ skills such as empathy

Family Matters: Caring Classrooms aims to teach crucial EQ skills such as empathy

13 August 2019 2:40 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Open Book Festival

Fab Life Part 2: Open Book Festival

13 August 2019 2:06 PM
DHA follow-up: Kasuba Stuurman banned from SA

DHA follow-up: Kasuba Stuurman banned from SA

13 August 2019 1:40 PM
Borer beetle tree -felling scam

Borer beetle tree -felling scam

13 August 2019 1:31 PM
PETS: Cart Horse Protection Association rehabilitates & cares for horses

PETS: Cart Horse Protection Association rehabilitates & cares for horses

12 August 2019 3:55 PM
New Beginnings: Tammy Fry on the food journey & business ethos of Fry's

New Beginnings: Tammy Fry on the food journey & business ethos of Fry's

12 August 2019 2:21 PM
FOOD: more on the food journey of award-winning Massimo’s pizzeria

FOOD: more on the food journey of award-winning Massimo’s pizzeria

12 August 2019 2:11 PM
Development Action Group workshop for Holding ward councilors to account

Development Action Group workshop for Holding ward councilors to account

12 August 2019 1:38 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party

The party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to axe the mayor was taken in favour of eThekwini residents.

DA wants urgent legal opinion from Parliament on NHI Bill's constitutionality
DA wants urgent legal opinion from Parliament on NHI Bill's constitutionality

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had issues with the legislation's constitutionality but wanted a legal opinion before challenging it legally.
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts

A new report to the UN says impediments to peace range from attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers to 'doublespeak' from rebel forces, banditry and arms trafficking.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us