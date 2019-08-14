Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wed: Hello Coloured Life preserves coloured Capetonian heritage


Pippa in conversation with co-founders of Hello Coloured Life, Delmary Delport and
Deidre Mackenna.

Car Talk: Reviewing new Audi A1

14 August 2019 3:16 PM
Consumer Talk: Tracking trackers

14 August 2019 2:21 PM
Science & Tech: What does 4th Industrial Revolution mean for the SA education space?

13 August 2019 3:10 PM
Family Matters: Caring Classrooms aims to teach crucial EQ skills such as empathy

13 August 2019 2:40 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Open Book Festival

13 August 2019 2:06 PM
Fab Life Part 1: VoorkamerFest

13 August 2019 1:58 PM
DHA follow-up: Kasuba Stuurman banned from SA

13 August 2019 1:40 PM
Borer beetle tree -felling scam

13 August 2019 1:31 PM
PETS: Cart Horse Protection Association rehabilitates & cares for horses

12 August 2019 3:55 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
