Pippa's Planet: Which 12 fruit trees to plant in the Cape?


Pippa gets into a conversation with Cherise Viljoen, the Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

16 August 2019 2:11 PM
Travel: Where to view the Cape’s spring wildflowers

16 August 2019 2:07 PM
Grace Vision follow up: What came out of the Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight?

16 August 2019 1:44 PM
LeadSA: Band Aid for Winston Moses” concert

15 August 2019 3:20 PM
Health and Wellness: Risks associated with contraception

15 August 2019 3:12 PM
Check Know Prevent NGO spreads the message of breast cancer awareness

15 August 2019 2:19 PM
Rest In Peace Carrol Boyes

15 August 2019 1:59 PM
Do violent video games have an influence on behaviour?

15 August 2019 1:32 PM
Car Talk: Reviewing new Audi A1

14 August 2019 3:16 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Old Mutual: Moyo’s return to compromise interest of shareholders
Old Mutual has taken the CEO to court for clarity on whether a ruling by the same court last month directed the company to allow him to return to work.
Wife killer Jason Rohde loses bail dismissal appeal
Jason Rohde's legal team filed an application earlier today for leave to appeal Thurday's bail dismissal by the Western Cape High Court.
Ai Weiwei fears 'Tiananmen' crackdown in Hong Kong
Ai's bleak warning comes after two months of protests that have turned increasingly violent, and as Beijing has massed security forces nearby on the mainland in a show of force.
