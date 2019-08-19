Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Live Studio Audience: Honouring Johaar Mosaval for a sterling dance career


Pippa sits down with Johaar Mosaval, principal dancer at Royal Ballet, to hear about his story.

Food: Mamamacs Bakery on making wholesome goods with love

19 August 2019 2:20 PM
Cradle of Creativity: A theatre fest dedicated to young audiences

19 August 2019 1:50 PM
Is sewage being pumped into Glen Forest in Camps bay?

19 August 2019 1:29 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

16 August 2019 3:15 PM
Music: Craig Lucas reflects on the making of Anti- Sociable single

16 August 2019 2:57 PM
Pippa's Planet: Which 12 fruit trees to plant in the Cape?

16 August 2019 2:42 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

16 August 2019 2:11 PM
Travel: Where to view the Cape’s spring wildflowers

16 August 2019 2:07 PM
Grace Vision follow up: What came out of the Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight?

16 August 2019 1:44 PM
EWN Headlines
Sudan's Bashir got $90 mn from Saudi royal family members
Sudan's Bashir got $90 mn from Saudi royal family members

The former president, who was forced from power by months of protests in April after 30 years in power, sat in a metal cage wearing a traditional white gown.
Operation Lockdown: 1,800 litres of liquor seized, 98 wanted suspects nabbed
Operation Lockdown: 1,800 litres of liquor seized, 98 wanted suspects nabbed

Twenty-nine suspects were also arrested for illegally dealing in illegal alcohol, which led to nearly 1,800 litres of liquor being seized.
MEC Fritz in the dark amid search for WC top cop
MEC Fritz in the dark amid search for WC top cop

The Western Cape is in search of a new police commissioner after police management transferred former police chief Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.
