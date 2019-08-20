Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Fabulous Life: Trend of de-alcoholised wine


Guests

1) Janet Gourand of World Without Wine
2) Malu Lambert | Wine writer at wine.co.za
3) Eugene van Zyl | Head winemaker at Leopard’s Leap

Family Matters: Child Safety Month & protecting children from burns

20 August 2019 2:38 PM
Andile Ndlovu on becoming a member of the Washington Ballet Company

20 August 2019 1:42 PM
Live Studio Audience: Honouring Johaar Mosaval for a sterling dance career

19 August 2019 3:42 PM
Food: Mamamacs Bakery on making wholesome goods with love

19 August 2019 2:20 PM
Cradle of Creativity: A theatre fest dedicated to young audiences

19 August 2019 1:50 PM
Is sewage being pumped into Glen Forest in Camps bay?

19 August 2019 1:29 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

16 August 2019 3:15 PM
Music: Craig Lucas reflects on the making of Anti- Sociable single

16 August 2019 2:57 PM
Pippa's Planet: Which 12 fruit trees to plant in the Cape?

16 August 2019 2:42 PM
EWN Headlines
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said the committee would investigate and act on corrupt activities.
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
