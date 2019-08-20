Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Child Safety Month & protecting children from burns


Pippa in conversation with Yolande Baker, Executive Director of child safety advocacy
organisation ChildSafe South Africa.

Fabulous Life: Trend of de-alcoholised wine

Fabulous Life: Trend of de-alcoholised wine

20 August 2019 2:18 PM
Andile Ndlovu on becoming a member of the Washington Ballet Company

Andile Ndlovu on becoming a member of the Washington Ballet Company

20 August 2019 1:42 PM
Live Studio Audience: Honouring Johaar Mosaval for a sterling dance career

Live Studio Audience: Honouring Johaar Mosaval for a sterling dance career

19 August 2019 3:42 PM
Food: Mamamacs Bakery on making wholesome goods with love

Food: Mamamacs Bakery on making wholesome goods with love

19 August 2019 2:20 PM
Cradle of Creativity: A theatre fest dedicated to young audiences

Cradle of Creativity: A theatre fest dedicated to young audiences

19 August 2019 1:50 PM
Is sewage being pumped into Glen Forest in Camps bay?

Is sewage being pumped into Glen Forest in Camps bay?

19 August 2019 1:29 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

16 August 2019 3:15 PM
Music: Craig Lucas reflects on the making of Anti- Sociable single

Music: Craig Lucas reflects on the making of Anti- Sociable single

16 August 2019 2:57 PM
Pippa's Planet: Which 12 fruit trees to plant in the Cape?

Pippa's Planet: Which 12 fruit trees to plant in the Cape?

16 August 2019 2:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review

Former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.

KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bail
KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bail

She has not yet pleaded and on Tuesday morning, she appeared before the Pinetown Magistrates Court via video link from the Westville Prison.
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said the committee would investigate and act on corrupt activities.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us