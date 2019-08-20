Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Why is blue sewage leaking into Cape Town forest?


Cape Talk listener Lee discovered a stream of smelly, blue matter while out for a walk in The Glen in Camps Bay on Monday morning.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway managing director Wahida Parker has revealed the cause of the leakage. 

Take a listen:

 

20 August 2019 3:36 PM
