Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: In conversation with Saray Khumalo


Pippa speaks to the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest, Saray Khumalo.

Car Talk: Aarto demerit system & 2019 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT review

21 August 2019 3:39 PM
Consumer Talk: How could brands accommodate the tech-challenged elderly?

21 August 2019 2:48 PM
Why is blue sewage leaking into Cape Town forest?

20 August 2019 3:39 PM
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway responds to sewage overflow claims

20 August 2019 3:36 PM
Science & Tech: The Kettle Strap prevents burns in the home

20 August 2019 3:26 PM
Family Matters: Child Safety Month & protecting children from burns

20 August 2019 2:38 PM
Fabulous Life: Trend of de-alcoholised wine

20 August 2019 2:18 PM
Andile Ndlovu on becoming a member of the Washington Ballet Company

20 August 2019 1:42 PM
Live Studio Audience: Honouring Johaar Mosaval for a sterling dance career

19 August 2019 3:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Take leave or you're fired - DA tells Oudtshoorn mayor
This comes after Mayor Colan Sylvester sacked municipal manager Allen Paulse over financial irregularities.
Frustration as Palesa Madiba’s alleged killer shows up without a lawyer
Magistrate Zweli Zwakhe warned Dumisani Mkhwanazi that the court wouldn’t tolerate any more excuses preventing proceedings from getting under way.

Teachers at Joburg autism school protest over poor working conditions
The teachers, aligned to the South African Democratic Teachers Union, were holding up placards outside the security gate at the premises in Parktown.

