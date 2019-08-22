Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Smartick uses technology to make Maths simpler for children


Smartick co-founder, Javier Arroyo, tells Pippa just how they do this.

FlySafair plane makes emergency landing after cabin pressure malfunction

22 August 2019 1:43 PM
Car Talk: Aarto demerit system & 2019 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT review

21 August 2019 3:39 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: In conversation with Saray Khumalo

21 August 2019 3:18 PM
Consumer Talk: How could brands accommodate the tech-challenged elderly?

21 August 2019 2:48 PM
Why is blue sewage leaking into Cape Town forest?

20 August 2019 3:39 PM
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway responds to sewage overflow claims

20 August 2019 3:36 PM
Science & Tech: The Kettle Strap prevents burns in the home

20 August 2019 3:26 PM
Family Matters: Child Safety Month & protecting children from burns

20 August 2019 2:38 PM
Fabulous Life: Trend of de-alcoholised wine

20 August 2019 2:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
EFF asks ConCourt for clarity on PP's powers, enforcement of remedial action
The move follows a recent decision in the High Court in Pretoria where the enforcement of the remedial action in matters involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Pravin Gordhan were suspended until the review applications in their respective cases were concluded.
Peter Moyo consulting lawyers after being fired again by Old Mutual
Moyo was fired for the first time in June for what Old Mutual said was a conflict of interest regarding his company NMT Capital.
Govt approves model meant to improve service delivery
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained the system would coordinate plans budgets and the implementation of service delivery programmes by all spheres of government.
