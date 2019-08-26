Cape Town architect, Mark Thomas, was so infuriated with the City’s slack response in signing off on his building plans for clients that he decided to take drastic action and set up camp at the City of Cape Town’s municipal offices until his plans were approved.
Cape Town architect sets up camp at the city offices
|
Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt
|
26 August 2019 3:22 PM
|
FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)
|
26 August 2019 2:16 PM
|
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod
|
26 August 2019 1:57 PM
|
23 August 2019 3:17 PM
|
Music Feature: Werner Bekker releases new single 'Let it Go’
|
23 August 2019 2:57 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:46 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:24 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:13 PM
|
Local roosterkoek-maker's dream of flying to Italy comes true
|
23 August 2019 1:42 PM