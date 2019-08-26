Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Cape Town architect sets up camp at the city offices


Cape Town architect, Mark Thomas,  was so infuriated with the City’s slack response in signing off on his building plans for clients that he decided to take drastic action and set up camp at the City of Cape Town’s municipal offices until his plans were approved.

Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt

26 August 2019 3:22 PM
FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)

26 August 2019 2:16 PM
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod

26 August 2019 1:57 PM
Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

23 August 2019 3:17 PM
Music Feature: Werner Bekker releases new single 'Let it Go’

23 August 2019 2:57 PM
Pippa's Planet: Annual plastic recycling survey stats

23 August 2019 2:46 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 August 2019 2:24 PM
Travel: Where to watch the whales

23 August 2019 2:13 PM
Local roosterkoek-maker's dream of flying to Italy comes true

23 August 2019 1:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced his final 31-man squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Monday.
DA wants 'transparent investigation' into Watson's car accident
In a statement, the DA said police need to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident involving the Gavin Watson.
Agrizzi ‘saddened’ by Watson’s death
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson died in a car crash in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

