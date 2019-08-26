Spier in Stellenbosch has just become the first winery in the WORLD to be certified vegan by the controlling body, the Control Union. Cellarmaster Frans Smith joins Pippa on the line to share more about the achievement.
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod
|
Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt
|
26 August 2019 3:22 PM
|
FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)
|
26 August 2019 2:16 PM
|
26 August 2019 1:51 PM
|
23 August 2019 3:17 PM
|
Music Feature: Werner Bekker releases new single 'Let it Go’
|
23 August 2019 2:57 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:46 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:24 PM
|
23 August 2019 2:13 PM
|
Local roosterkoek-maker's dream of flying to Italy comes true
|
23 August 2019 1:42 PM