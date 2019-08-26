Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)


Pippa speaks to author Ilse van der Merwe. She is also the founder of the blog, The Food Fox.

Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt

Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt

26 August 2019 3:22 PM
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod

FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod

26 August 2019 1:57 PM
Cape Town architect sets up camp at the city offices

Cape Town architect sets up camp at the city offices

26 August 2019 1:51 PM
Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

23 August 2019 3:17 PM
Music Feature: Werner Bekker releases new single 'Let it Go’

Music Feature: Werner Bekker releases new single 'Let it Go’

23 August 2019 2:57 PM
Pippa's Planet: Annual plastic recycling survey stats

Pippa's Planet: Annual plastic recycling survey stats

23 August 2019 2:46 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 August 2019 2:24 PM
Travel: Where to watch the whales

Travel: Where to watch the whales

23 August 2019 2:13 PM
Local roosterkoek-maker's dream of flying to Italy comes true

Local roosterkoek-maker's dream of flying to Italy comes true

23 August 2019 1:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him

"We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media."

Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails
Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility

It gives some indication of the priorities for leadership and the plans to ensure that Eskom digs itself out of what's becoming a very deep hole.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us