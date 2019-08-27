Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Capetonian warns of electricity scammers targeting the elderly


Pippa speaks to community newspaper writer and editor, Rose Jackson, as well as councillor Phindile Maxiti, the Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate in the City of Cape Town.

Science & Tech: The use of AI in medicine and hospitals

27 August 2019 3:18 PM
Family Matters: Science Education

27 August 2019 2:47 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Ikhono laseNatali exhibition

27 August 2019 2:16 PM
Fab Life Part 1: Cape Flats Book Festival

27 August 2019 2:08 PM
District Six working committee seeks to restore people back to the area

27 August 2019 1:32 PM
Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt

26 August 2019 3:22 PM
FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)

26 August 2019 2:16 PM
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod

26 August 2019 1:57 PM
Cape Town architect sets up camp at the city offices

26 August 2019 1:51 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent
Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school
Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.

