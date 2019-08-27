Pippa speaks to Read to Rise co-founder Taryn Lock to hear more about this first-ever book festival in the Cape Flats.
Fab Life Part 1: Cape Flats Book Festival
|
27 August 2019 3:18 PM
|
27 August 2019 2:47 PM
|
27 August 2019 2:16 PM
|
Capetonian warns of electricity scammers targeting the elderly
|
27 August 2019 1:59 PM
|
District Six working committee seeks to restore people back to the area
|
27 August 2019 1:32 PM
|
Egyptologist Dylan Bickerstaffe on the history & stories of Ancient Egypt
|
26 August 2019 3:22 PM
|
FOOD Part 2: Cape Mediterranean: The Way we Love to eat (cook book)
|
26 August 2019 2:16 PM
|
FOOD Part 1: Spier wine gets world-first vegan certification nod
|
26 August 2019 1:57 PM
|
26 August 2019 1:51 PM