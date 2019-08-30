This is Pippa's weekly guide to weekend events around Cape Town:
Go to the Homemakers Expo
Indulge your sweet tooth at the 2019 chocolate festival
Check out the refreshed Lions Craft Market
Take the kids to From the Top at the Masque Theatre
Get your party on at Good Night Fridays
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend
This is Pippa's weekly guide to weekend events around Cape Town:
|
30 August 2019 3:19 PM
|
Music: Rosanthorn remembers Johnny Clegg with Scatterlings of Africa cover
|
30 August 2019 3:12 PM
|
30 August 2019 2:48 PM
|
30 August 2019 1:52 PM
|
30 August 2019 1:43 PM
|
29 August 2019 4:06 PM
|
29 August 2019 2:24 PM
|
29 August 2019 2:06 PM
|
29 August 2019 1:42 PM