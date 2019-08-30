For this week's entertainment tips we go to:
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Leandra Engelbrecht | Movies & TV Editor for channel24
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town EWN Editor
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts
For this week's entertainment tips we go to:
|
Music: Rosanthorn remembers Johnny Clegg with Scatterlings of Africa cover
|
30 August 2019 3:12 PM
|
30 August 2019 2:48 PM
|
30 August 2019 1:58 PM
|
30 August 2019 1:52 PM
|
30 August 2019 1:43 PM
|
29 August 2019 4:06 PM
|
29 August 2019 2:24 PM
|
29 August 2019 2:06 PM
|
29 August 2019 1:42 PM