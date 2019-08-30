Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

For this week's entertainment tips we go to:
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Leandra Engelbrecht | Movies & TV Editor for  channel24
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town EWN Editor

Music: Rosanthorn remembers Johnny Clegg with Scatterlings of Africa cover

30 August 2019 3:12 PM
Great white sharks missing from False Bay

30 August 2019 2:48 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

30 August 2019 1:58 PM
Travel: Visit sunny Santa Elisabettha

30 August 2019 1:52 PM
Generations School Imhoff's first Green Fair

30 August 2019 1:43 PM
Lead SA: Next adventure on the #WheresWillie campaign

29 August 2019 4:06 PM
Health & Wellness: Foetal Alcohol Syndrome in adults

29 August 2019 2:24 PM
Home Improvement: Handy Mac

29 August 2019 2:06 PM
Deadline for provisional tax payments ends tomorrow

29 August 2019 1:42 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was speaking at Constitution Hill where the department held a marriage policy dialogue on Friday.
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
Roth Watson was speaking at his father’s memorial service in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations at the lagoon.
