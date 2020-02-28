Health & Wellness Advice: Understanding Dystonia

Dr. Nico Enslin of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital came into the studio to chat about this condition.
For the update on this Pippa spoke to the Head of Communications for the Cape Winelands District, Jo-anne Otto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
1) Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras
2) CANSA Shavathon
3) Junior Cape Town Cycle Tour
4) Gin and Tonic Festival
5) Leap Day Mad Hatters High Tea
Pippa speaks to Conservation Photojournalist Scott Ramsay.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with dancers Lusindiso Dibela and Yolanda Ntanyana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca Resnekov | Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Mathapela Ngaka-Mtati | The founder of Monkeybiz
Claudine was in the studio to chat about her new memoir “Walking Through Front Doors - Seeking Justice for a Stolen Childhood”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Neville Narasimulu who has a case with Singapore Airlines