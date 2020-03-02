Health & Wellness Advice: Understanding Dystonia

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Matenga - Forum member at Unifam
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Viewpoint: I chose to be sterilised at age 29
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Today at 21:31
How the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement empowers women
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan. 2 March 2020 8:00 AM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open spac... 2 March 2020 10:53 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to-date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Health & Wellness Advice: Understanding Dystonia

Health & Wellness Advice: Understanding Dystonia

Dr. Nico Enslin of the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital came into the studio to chat about this condition.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

'Masi' - a song about Masiphumelele

2 March 2020 3:17 PM

Guest: Paul De Villiers | Cape Town Guitarist and Songwriter

Legal Talk Advice: Understanding the Rental Housing Act

2 March 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Property Attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Food Part 2: Capsicum Culinary studio teaches teenagers to cook

2 March 2020 2:15 PM

Guest: Chef Ashton Robertson

Food Part 1: What's happening in the food scene in Cape Town

2 March 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Eat Out Editor Tessa Purdon.

On the couch with comedian Daliso Chaponda

2 March 2020 1:41 PM

 This Malawian-born comic is in town to be part of the Cape Town Comedy Festival.

Update on the Du Toitskloof fire

28 February 2020 3:18 PM

For the update on this Pippa spoke to the Head of Communications for the Cape Winelands District, Jo-anne Otto.

Entertainment News: Hottest movies, TV shows & podcasts

28 February 2020 3:02 PM

Guests
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

28 February 2020 2:04 PM

1) Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras
2) CANSA Shavathon
3) Junior Cape Town Cycle Tour
4) Gin and Tonic Festival
5) Leap Day Mad Hatters High Tea

Travel, tourism & adventure: Rediscovering Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park

28 February 2020 1:58 PM

Pippa speaks to Conservation Photojournalist Scott Ramsay.

Trending

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

Local Politics

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest

2 March 2020 6:16 PM

Mbalula in 'shock' after EC bus crash claims at least 25 lives

2 March 2020 6:08 PM

NCID warns coronavirus stereotyping may cause panic, confusion

2 March 2020 5:48 PM

