Greener Living: the Yeti in the Forest?

Guest: Gareth Patterson | Environmentalist and Wildlife Researcher
Guest: Angelo D’ Ambrosio | Managing Member of IPMT Remedial Building
Consultants and Paint Project Management
Nadine Aisha Jassat is a Writer, Poet and Creative Practitioner from Scotland who is passionate about using her talents as a tool for social justice.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Ciro De Siena looks at the Kwid from Renault. He is a Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Allen Chizungu is a boxing trainer who uses the sport to positively impact the lives of
underprivileged children – training them for free at his gym in Woodstock and also out
in the townships.
Guest: Hugo Vaughan | SignSupport Project Manager
Guests
1) Bridget Masango | Shadow Minister - Social Development
2) Debbie Wybrow | Attorney and Founding Director of Wandisa
3) Isi Hayim | Adoptive Parent
Guest: Dr Paul le Roux | Specialist in reproductive medicine at Cape Fertility Clinic
Pippa speaks to Environmental Activist Karoline Hanks.