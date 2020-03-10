Science & Tech Part 2: Carnivorous Plant

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:51
Science & Tech feature: Carnivorous Plant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacques van de Merwe - BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management Branch for City of CT
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Queen Bee Syndrome
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh
Today at 14:50
Interview - Jewish Literary Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanne Jowell - Festival Co-ordinator
Today at 15:10
Multi-stakeholder meeting to discuss the impasse with refugees in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Ramaphosa’s CR17 donation judgement: What does the judgement mean for the PP's hold on office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Franny Rabkin - Legal Reporter at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Why We Should Care: Common Questions and Answers about Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Troy
Today at 15:50
Informal settlements can benefit from Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Antonio Cicione - a postdoctoral research associate in the Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at SU
Today at 16:10
Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's CR17 donation report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Playing high level sport without spectators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 16:55
Hard Drive: Data Must Fall - Vodacom slash data prices by at least 30%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
Greg Mills on Asian Aspiration : Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:46
David Kramer's Danger in the Dark returns to The Baxter from 9 to 28 March 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
[VIDEO] Taxi commuter scolds passenger for not covering mouth when sneezing A taxi passenger posted this video 'somewhere in Soweto' highlighting sneezing etiquette and it's been watched over 300,000 times. 10 March 2020 10:12 AM
View all Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Eskom COO defends De Ruyter over claims that he 'handpicked' certain contractors Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer denies claims that CEO Andre de Ruyter chose and favoured specific service providers for the power utilit... 10 March 2020 12:32 PM
Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there's been a 10% decrease in forward bookings made to the Mother City between now and Ma... 10 March 2020 11:51 AM
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Science & Tech Part 2: Carnivorous Plant

Science & Tech Part 2: Carnivorous Plant

Guest: Jacques van de Merwe | BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management
Branch for City of Cape Town



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Science & Tech Part 1: Transfercar

10 March 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Gavin Riley | Cape Town Representative for Transfercar

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Allan Donald and the Over 50's Cricket World Cup

10 March 2020 1:40 PM

Guests
Cricket legend Allan Donald
Convenor of selectors Steve Palframan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amber Fillary sets world record in freediving

9 March 2020 3:04 PM

Amber Fillary is 47-year-old Capetonian and as of about a week ago, she holds the world record for the longest distance swum under ice on a single breath.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk Advice: Cost of school uniforms

9 March 2020 2:43 PM

Guest: Mia De Jager | Associate Litigation Attorney at Adams & Adams

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food & Drink Part 2: Making the perfect cocktail

9 March 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Marson Strydom | Mixologist with The Really Great Brand Company (RGBC)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food & Drink Part 1: New learning experiences with top Cape Town chefs…

9 March 2020 1:55 PM

Guest: Katy Rose |  Social media and digital content specialist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Abuse experience on an airline

9 March 2020 1:43 PM

On the couch today Pippa chatted to a mother who's 18-year old daughter has had an
experience on a long haul flight that would change her life dramatically.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Live Studio Audience with the team behind the feature film 'Moffie'

6 March 2020 3:18 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

6 March 2020 2:05 PM

1)Jazz in Kayamandi
2) Woman Zone
3) Zabalaza Theatre Festival
4) Woordfees
5)The Cape Getaway Show

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court

Politics

Vodacom agrees to cut data prices by 30% and provide free basic internet

Business

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

EWN Highlights

Reintegrate into SA society or return home - Motsoaledi on foreign nationals

10 March 2020 1:25 PM

Gauteng’s first confirmed coronavirus patient recovering well: Masuku

10 March 2020 1:06 PM

Tshwane Council meeting postponed yet again

10 March 2020 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA