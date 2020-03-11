Car Talk: Reviewing the new BMW 1 series

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Advocacy release: CR17 – court kicks transparency question into touch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter - acting advocacy coordinator at AmaBhungane
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Professor Leslie London on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Leslie London - Professor at Department Of Public Health An
Today at 17:20
How far is the Public Protector from being removed from office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 17:46
What you should know about the new (stricter) e-hailing regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lameez Omarjee - Journalist at Fin24
Latest Local
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down Shuter has been at the helm of the mobile network behemoth since 2017. He steps down in March 2021. 11 March 2020 2:14 PM
Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership' Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says Vodacom's decision avoided what could have turned into years of litigation. 11 March 2020 12:07 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Reviewing the new BMW 1 series

Car Talk: Reviewing the new BMW 1 series

Pippa in conversation with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of cars.co.za



Consumer Talk: Continuation of 'the sexual assault in flight' story

11 March 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler

On the couch with Lisa Beasley about Cape Town Tidal Pools

11 March 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Lisa Beasley | Local Free Diver and founder of Cape Town Tidal Pools

Jewish Literary Festival

10 March 2020 3:03 PM

Pippa speaks to Festival Co-ordinator Joanne Jowell

Family Matters: Queen Bee Syndrome

10 March 2020 2:52 PM

Guest: Dr. Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh who is conducting research on this
in South Africa.

Science & Tech Part 2: Carnivorous Plant

10 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Jacques van de Merwe | BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management
Branch for City of Cape Town

Science & Tech Part 1: Transfercar

10 March 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Gavin Riley | Cape Town Representative for Transfercar

On the couch: Allan Donald and the Over 50's Cricket World Cup

10 March 2020 1:40 PM

Guests
Cricket legend Allan Donald
Convenor of selectors Steve Palframan

Amber Fillary sets world record in freediving

9 March 2020 3:04 PM

Amber Fillary is 47-year-old Capetonian and as of about a week ago, she holds the world record for the longest distance swum under ice on a single breath.

Legal Talk Advice: Cost of school uniforms

9 March 2020 2:43 PM

Guest: Mia De Jager | Associate Litigation Attorney at Adams & Adams

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Makhura lashes DA in Tshwane for failing to deliver services on time

11 March 2020 4:17 PM

Vodacom CEO calls on govt to speed up spectrum allocation

11 March 2020 3:46 PM

DA wants SA freed from Eskom monopoly as power cuts hit stage 4

11 March 2020 2:49 PM

