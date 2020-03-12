Afrikaburn Event and Coronavirus

Guest: Travis Lyle | Director of Communications at AfrikaBurn
We played a voice note from the Executive Director for the United Herzlia Schools in Cape Town. Pippa also spoke to Talya Resel, a family therapist and social worker, to advise parents on what to do in these stressful times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer Journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of cars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lisa Beasley | Local Free Diver and founder of Cape Town Tidal PoolsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Festival Co-ordinator Joanne JowellLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh who is conducting research on this
in South Africa.
Guest: Jacques van de Merwe | BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management
Branch for City of Cape Town