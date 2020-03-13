Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ahmed Kajee
Today at 16:20
BOOKS:
BOOKS:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Bergamo Lockdown: social isolation & quarantine in the time of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gigi Bertoglio
Today at 17:05
Western Cape judge breaks ranks, refuses to sit with fellow judge and exposes Hlophe cover-up of assault
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:20
Banning public gatherings and major public events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Leaza Jernberg - Independent Researcher/ Consultant of Cities and International Relations at Freelance
Today at 17:45
Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damian Barr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Health & Wellness: The importance of sunscreen for dark-skinned girls

Health & Wellness: The importance of sunscreen for dark-skinned girls

Guests
Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | A registered dermatologist at Cape Skin Doctor
Shontay Lundy | Creator and Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Hottest TV shows and movies
13 March 2020 3:20 PM

13 March 2020 3:20 PM

Guests
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter

Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

13 March 2020 2:04 PM

1)The Cullinan presents Summer Sundowners
2)The Fynbos Festival
3) Last night of the Proms Roccover Beethoven
4)Bark in the park
5) Summer Concerts in The Garden at Muratie

Travel: Covid-19 perspective from South Africans living abroad
13 March 2020 1:59 PM

13 March 2020 1:59 PM

Guests
Philip Kolevsohn | SA Resident in Italy
Emma Litkie | SA Small Business Owner based in Switzerland

On the couch learning about the sport of Disc Golf

13 March 2020 1:42 PM

Guest: Jon-Pat Myers | Professional Disc Golfer

Paws on the Promenade - a dog walk fundraiser by Mdzananda Animal Clinic

12 March 2020 3:12 PM

Guest: Susan Wishart | Director of Mdzananda Animal Clinic

The facts around coronavirus

12 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Dr. Claudia Gray | Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UCT and Vincent Pallotti Hospital

On the couch with author Christy Lefteri

12 March 2020 2:17 PM
Afrikaburn Event and Coronavirus

12 March 2020 1:46 PM

Guest: Travis Lyle | Director of Communications at AfrikaBurn

Herzlia closes schools and we speak to a family therapist

12 March 2020 1:41 PM

We played a voice note from the Executive Director for the United Herzlia Schools in Cape Town. Pippa also spoke to Talya Resel, a family therapist and social worker, to advise parents on what to do in these stressful times.

