Can online education plug the gap during coronavirus?

Guests
Michael Goodman-Mareme | Group knowledge manager for Via Afrika
Cath Croxton is from Sharp Digital which is a non-profit organisation that focuses on
upskilling the youth in the use of the internet and other digital technology
Guest: Professor Graham Fiegen | The director of the Neuroscience Institute at UCT and head of Neurosurgery at Groote Schuur.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Myers | Founder of Music ExchangeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marlene le Roux | CEO of the Artscape Theatre CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mervyn Sloman | Owner of Book LoungeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Bagraim | Labour Lawyer at Bagraim AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Vivienne Lawack | Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at UWCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Editor at Eat OutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pearl Thusi was on the line with Pippa to discuss her involvement and the making of the series Queen Sono.LISTEN TO PODCAST