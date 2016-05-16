Master Class: How to throw the perfect event

16 May 2016 5:01 PM

Using existing statistics as well as new data, the research team considered how many units of alcohol, calories, cubic metres of space and brain stimulation each guest needs to achieve the perfect state of happiness. The project, also considered the type and style of food and drink people prefer, the importance of their surroundings, as well as the best way to communicate corporate messages.Industry professionals were given the opportunity to have their input at an Event Laboratory gathering at the museum where they were able to experiment with different drinks, food and environments.