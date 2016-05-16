EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined Azania Mosaka on the show today for a light hearted conversation that steered away from politics. Mbuyiseni, also dubbed ‘the people’s bae’ revealed his taste in music, citing 2 Pac and the Notorious B.I.G and Riky Rick as some of his favourite rappers. To end off a wonderful interview, Mbuyiseni even sang for 702 landers.
EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, also affectionately known as the ‘people’s bae’ sits down for a one on one with Azania Mosaka
