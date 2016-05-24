Author, Zakes Mda, shares his transitions throughout his life from studying in Switzerland to the inspiration behind his latest novel titled Little Suns.702's Azania Mosaka spoke to the literary giant, who now resides in the United States, regarding his most recent work. Zakes described his work as inter-textual you see because they draw from historical texts, from original primary sources and from the oral tradition.
Zakes Mda and Azania Mosaka share a conversation over his literary work
