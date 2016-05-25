Affirmative consent explained by Lisa Vetten

25 May 2016 5:52 PM

An important component in the conversation around sexual violence is the issue of consent. What constitutes consent and how do societal values influence this? Can you rape or sexually assault a person unintentionally, because you assumed consent through their actions? One of the possible solution to this dilemma has been going traction in universities across the U.S. and it is the concept of affirmative consent. Simply put affirmative consent is an idea/standard that requires the person who initiates sexual contact must receive a VERBAL YES (affirmative consent) from the other person before engaging in any sexual activity -- and that consent must be on-going throughout the sexual encounter.