The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Affirmative consent explained by Lisa Vetten


An important component in the conversation around sexual violence is the issue of consent. What constitutes consent and how do societal values influence this? Can you rape or sexually assault a person unintentionally, because you assumed consent through their actions? One of the possible solution to this dilemma has been going traction in universities across the U.S. and it is the concept of affirmative consent.  Simply put affirmative consent is an idea/standard that requires the person who initiates sexual contact must receive a VERBAL YES (affirmative consent) from the other person before engaging in any sexual activity -- and that consent must be on-going throughout the sexual encounter. 

Travel Feature - Exchange rate proof tips

Travel Feature - Exchange rate proof tips

10 May 2019 3:22 PM
702 Unplugged - Beatlemania

702 Unplugged - Beatlemania

10 May 2019 3:13 PM
Friday Profile - William Kentridge

Friday Profile - William Kentridge

10 May 2019 2:41 PM
Food feature: Winter Sculpture Fair

Food feature: Winter Sculpture Fair

10 May 2019 2:25 PM
#2019Elections: Azania in conversation with political commentator Richard Calland

#2019Elections: Azania in conversation with political commentator Richard Calland

9 May 2019 3:48 PM
Azania Mosaka in conversation with former IEC chair Pansy Tlakula

Azania Mosaka in conversation with former IEC chair Pansy Tlakula

8 May 2019 4:03 PM
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

7 May 2019 3:03 PM
Platonic Co-parenting

Platonic Co-parenting

7 May 2019 2:38 PM
Slipper Day - A recipients story

Slipper Day - A recipients story

6 May 2019 3:13 PM
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Checking Political party statements

Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Checking Political party statements

6 May 2019 2:39 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa praises IEC for job well done
Ramaphosa praises IEC for job well done

President Ramaphosa says the IEC must be applauded for the hard work it’s put in to ensure this year’s elections are free and fair.

Tense future for US-China ties, with or without trade deal
Tense future for US-China ties, with or without trade deal

The United States faces a growing challenge to its lone superpower status from a Communist-ruled China whose global influence, military might and high-tech capabilities are rapidly rising.
ANC Gauteng admits next 5 years will be difficult in legislature
ANC Gauteng admits next 5 years will be difficult in legislature

ANC Gauteng Deputy leader Panyaza Lesufi says they are not worried about not having enough numbers in the provincial legislature at all times to ensure that motions are passed in their favour.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us