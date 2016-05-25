Master class: Ballot Paper

25 May 2016 8:09 PM

Simon Boyle, Senior Manager: Logistics, Independent Electoral Commission was our master teacher in today’s Master Class edition focussing on the ballot paper. A lot has changed for SA elections since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994. Ballot papers have gotten longer, broader and more tech savvy, while ballot boxes morph into more environmentally friendly containers. Simon gave us a lesson on the history of the ballot paper, security measures used to prevent duplicates and whether or not the paper will be soon phased out, allowing the introduction of electronic voting devices and systems.