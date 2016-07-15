Henri Matisse proved that creativity takes courage. He shook the art scene to its core and developed an entire new art movement which opened the door for all the modern painters who followed after him. The first major showcase in Africa of his art takes place at The Standard Bank Gallery from July 13 to September 17 in an exhibition titled Henri Matisse | Rhythm and Meaning. Henri Matisse | Rhythm and Meaning is presented by Standard Bank in partnership with the Embassy of France in South Africa, the French Institute of South Africa, and with the support of the Musée départemental Matisse du Cateau-Cambrésis, Air France, Total and Air Liquide.
Henri Matisse exhibition comes to South Africa
