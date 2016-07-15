Somizi Mhlongo is a respected choreographer, musician, actor and Idols Judge who has worked with the likes of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and R. Kelly. He sat down with Azania in this week’s Friday Profile chatting about his new radio gig, his role as a parent, his parents and life.
Somizi, living the dream
