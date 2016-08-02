Car Feature: Cold and hot spark plugs

2 August 2016 4:22 PM

Spark plugs are one of the most misunderstood components of an engine. Numerous questions have surfaced over the years, leaving many people confused. Nicol Louw, Technical Editor at CAR Magazine said The spark plug has two primary functions:to ignite the air/fuel mixture and to remove heat from the combustion chamber. He also added that the temperature of the spark plug’s firing end must be kept low enough to prevent pre-ignition, but high enough to prevent fouling. This is called “Thermal Performance”, and is determined by the heat range selected.