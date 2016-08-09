Car Feature: vehicle warranties and items that are excluded

9 August 2016 4:30 PM

In today's car feature Nicol Louw (CAR Magazine Techincal Editor) spoke to Azania and listeners about vehicle warranties and items that are excluded. In general terms, the motor vehicle and all accessories (conditional) fitted at the time of sale are covered by the warranty. If a defect occurs during the warranty period, the dealer is obliged to fix the defect at no cost to the customer so that the vehicle is in reasonable condition for its age. The time it takes to make repairs is added on to your warranty period.