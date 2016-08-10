Doctor's video takes on 'racist' doctors

10 August 2016 4:50 PM

A former doctor has alleged that an "old boys" club" has been bullying and promoting a culture of racism and sexism in hospitals. University of Cape Town medical graduate Yumna Moosa has lodged a formal complaint against a medical consultant in KwaZulu-Natal after she was allegedly sexually harassed while doing an internship at a hospital in that province. Moosa released a video on YouTube last week in which she exposes two of her superiors - one a head of department - who advised Moosa to destroy the logbook in which she recorded the incident.