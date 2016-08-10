The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Doctor's video takes on 'racist' doctors


A former doctor has alleged that an "old boys" club" has been bullying and promoting a culture of racism and sexism in hospitals. University of Cape Town medical graduate Yumna Moosa has lodged a formal complaint against a medical consultant in KwaZulu-Natal after she was allegedly sexually harassed while doing an internship at a hospital in that province. Moosa released a video on YouTube last week in which she exposes two of her superiors - one a head of department - who advised Moosa to destroy the logbook in which she recorded the incident.      

702 Unplugged - Josh Kempen

26 April 2019 3:05 PM
Friday Profile: William Smith

26 April 2019 2:42 PM
Food Feature - Tortellino D'oro13

26 April 2019 1:42 PM
Help for KZN areas affected by Floods

25 April 2019 3:16 PM
Knowler Knows Consumer

25 April 2019 3:07 PM
Political Party election songs

25 April 2019 2:36 PM
Masterclass - 4th Industrial Revolution

24 April 2019 3:11 PM
Good Green Deeds programme to mobilise all South Africans to become environmentally conscious

24 April 2019 2:06 PM
Why a new motor code will strengthen SA car owners' rights

23 April 2019 3:06 PM
Matter of Fact with Africa Check

23 April 2019 2:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison
Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
