Car Feature with Nicol Louw

Nicol attended a BMW tech update on the new 7 Series and he talked about the following technologies: Remote parking – you can now drive the car with the key fob while standing outside the car; Gesture control where you can operate infotainment functions by gesturing in the cabin and connected ability to the internet and a connoisseur service at your call.
