Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational with Gobela Nokulinda Mkhize

22 August 2016 5:09 PM

Sangoma Nokulinda Mkhize will be hosting a talk on Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational Trauma in Johannesburg at The Victory Theatre on Saturday the 3rd of September and on the 9th of September at Durban’s Kwa Muhle Museum. The 90 minute talk centres around ubizo (The Calling) in relation to mental health and intergenerational trauma. She explains “The talk will address symptoms of an ancestral calling and other types of spiritual callings as they relate to and differ from mental health issues and intergenerational trauma in South Africa.